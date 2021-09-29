After her child was exposed to the virus at school, a Chicago mother died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 killed a 44-year-old lady in Chicago, Illinois, after she contracted the virus from her daughter, who was exposed to it at her primary school, according to her family.

Shenitha Curry died of COVID-19 last Thursday, according to ABC 7 Chicago, and her family suspects she contracted the virus from her fifth-grade student daughter, who attends Jensen Elementary School (JES) in Lawndale.

Curry had never been immunized.

Curry’s sister, Jasyma Johnson, blamed Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the district in which JES is located.

“It would be different if my sister had to live three blocks west of where we are now and crossed into Oak Park,” Johnson added. “Because they follow various safety rules and use different safety measures.”

Curry’s sister told the Chicago Sun-Times that Curry had meticulously followed pandemic mitigation precautions and only left her home when absolutely required. Curry also always put on a mask, washed her hands, and disinfected surfaces.

Her sister claimed that she had wished for her children to be able to learn from home this fall.

“She was really furious that she had to send her children to school because she felt certain she would be the one to fall ill. And now you have it. She became ill and was unable to recover,” Johnson explained.

Since the beginning of the school year, at least eight confirmed cases have been reported at JES, a 297-student institution. Over the preceding two weeks, 205 of those pupils — including Curry’s daughter — had been sent home after being identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

Curry’s kid was supposed to go back to school this week after being told to isolate, but she’s now remaining at home due to her mother’s death. She would have joined the eight classes out of 11 that were quarantined for a two-week remote learning period if she had returned.

While CPS claims that none of the coronavirus cases at JES are the result of in-school transmissions, several parents have expressed a desire to keep their children at home.

Lasundra Ward, a JES parent, stated, “I am more in favor of remote learning than their coming back till this thing is under control.”

According to a more current article by the Chicago Sun-Times, city officials are now investigating Curry’s death, although Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), stated her staff had identified no breaches in protocol at the elementary school.

