After her brother accidentally breaks her smartphone, the teen kills herself.

A youngster in India committed suicide on Tuesday after her brother shattered a smartphone she had purchased with her earnings.

The incident occurred in the Sabura village of Khatima town in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, in northern India. The girl, identified as Manisha Arya, 19, hanged herself when her brother’s smartphone slid from his grip and cracked on the floor while he was playing video games on it, according to The Times of India.

Manisha toiled in the rice fields on a daily pay and bought the smartphone with her hard-earned money, according to the deceased girl’s father, Ramesh Ram Arya. Manisha is said to have become enraged after the cellphone was smashed. According to the site, she then isolated herself in a room before taking the drastic action.

Manisha’s body was sent for an autopsy, and her death is still being investigated.

According to a 2020 study by The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand ranks third among India’s ten Himalayan states in terms of total suicides owing to family troubles.

According to data from the National Crime Record Bureau, the hill state accounted for 76 percent of all suicides across all Indian states in 2019.

In September, an adolescent in Andhra Pradesh, India’s southernmost state, committed himself after his parents took away his smartphone because he was spending too much time on it. The victim, named as Lohit, 15, was chastised by his parents for being openly addicted to the smartphone game PUBG, which angered him to the point where he took drastic measures.