After her “beautiful” mother died, her daughter said “every day is a hardship.”

A daughter has paid homage to her “beautiful” mother, who died of cancer after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her leg.

Claire Fletcher, 43, died on June 26 at Wigan and Leigh Hospice following a fight with cervical cancer.

Kimberley Entwistle, the mother of two, described her mother as “loving, supporting, and extremely stunning.”

Her mother was diagnosed with the disease in September 2020, after contracting a blood clot in her leg, according to the 19-year-old.

The man found dead in an alleyway was described as “loyal and devoted.” ‘In his prime,’ a son was killed.

Claire appeared to be getting better in March, according to Kimberley from Wigan, but she later developed a “poor back.”

Claire spent her final weeks in hospice care after visiting her doctors, who broke the terrible news that her disease had spread.

Kimberley paid tribute to her mother, telling The Washington Newsday, “Mum liked gardening, reading, and summer.”

“She was infatuated with summer and anything that had to do with the sun.

“Mum enjoyed staying at home, relaxing and watching television with us. She adored cozy nights in.

“She was beautiful, caring, and supportive; she was stunning.

“She’s a wonderful mother, partner, daughter, sister, and aunt.”

Claire worked as a personal assistant in the family department of Stephensons Solicitors.

Everyone “really loved her there, she was one of the best,” Kimberley said.

Since her mother’s passing, the youngster has remarked that “everyday is a struggle,” but her entire family shares their memories and speaks about her on a daily basis.

“It’s been three months since she passed away, but it’s been harder than ever because you come across things in your day-to-day life,” Kimberley said.

“You want to go to your mother when she isn’t there, and that’s when it dawns on you that she isn’t there.

“It’s difficult for all of us, but we continue to talk about her on a daily basis.”

In memory of Claire and as a thank you for their care, Kimberley is currently raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“In memory of my wonderful mum Claire who sadly lost,” the 19-year-old said on her GoFundMe page.

“The summary comes to an end.”