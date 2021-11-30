After her baby girl ‘whisked away,’ mum endured 14 hours of terror.

After being delivered 12 weeks early, a baby girl had to struggle for her life.

When Liza Grayson’s daughter Isabella Rose was born via emergency caesarean at 28 weeks, she stated she was “the most afraid she had ever been.”

The newborn was so small that she could fit in the palm of her mother’s hand, weighing only 2lb 6oz.

She was quickly moved to Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s neonatal department, where she was put on a ventilator to keep her alive.

Liza stated, “My head was spinning with all of the information. All I cared about was that our daughter was safe. It was the most terrifying experience I’d ever had.

“I desperately wanted to hug her, but she was taken away to the newborn unit and placed on a ventilator to keep her alive.

“I kept thinking of the mothers in the maternity unit next door, with their healthy newborn kids at their sides, as I rested for 14 hours. My tiny baby, on the other hand, was struggling for her life.” Liza said she wasn’t sure she could get pregnant before Isabella was born because she had previously been diagnosed with cervical cancer, which required three years of treatment.

But she soon became pregnant with Isabella, and she and her partner Thomas, 36, were “overjoyed” at how rapidly they were able to conceive.

Despite being delivered prematurely, Isabella beat the odds, and Liza and Thomas were permitted to take her home after seven weeks in the hospital.

Liza stated, “Our relief was laced with fear as we returned to feeling like a regular family. Isabella was still on oxygen, so our relief was tinged with worry.

“I’d become accustomed to the reassuring beeping of her heart rate monitor while in the hospital. I had to rely on my instincts now.

“I slept with my hand on her chest for the first few months of her existence. I just wanted to make sure she was still alive.

“Isabella was taken off her oxygen when she was nine months old. She was entirely discharged at the age of 15 months.

“She has no complications today that she is six years old, and you would never guess she was born prematurely. She’s a great character, bright-eyed, talkative, and vivacious.” Liza has told her experience to a number of people. “The summary has come to an end.”