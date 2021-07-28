After her 5-year-old kid approaches them at the park, the boys blow her away.

After a bunch of youngsters assisted her son in the park, a Merseyside mother had her “confidence in humanity restored.”

On Monday, July 26, Charlotte Hawthorn, of Wallasey, said the boys raced to help her son at Central Park, off Liscard Road.

The lads, Charlotte guesses to be approximately 12-years-old, assisted Charlotte’s five-year-old son Rory after his bike’s chain broke.

The 28-year-old told The Washington Newsday that the kids then spent about 45 minutes working on his bike.

“It has renewed my trust in humanity,” she remarked.

“He was having fun on his bike when it became stuck. I took a quick glance when he got off, but I’m not familiar with motorcycles.

“There were three lads nearby on motorcycles who appeared to be approximately 12 years old, so I recommended asking them if they might assist.

“They came over right away, and all four of them were on the floor trying to figure it out.

“It was incredibly sweet,” says the narrator. One of them remarked, ‘We’ve done this before.’ They were all encouraging each other, and I kept telling them, “Aww, don’t worry boys, if you can’t do it, it’s fine.”

Charlotte expressed her regret for not having her pocketbook with her since she wanted to give them money. Rory, on the other hand, insisted on paying them in cookies.

“Their hands were getting very filthy, so I handed them baby wipes,” she continued. I didn’t have my purse with me, which was a shame because I would have given them some money.

“However, I had an unopened pack of cookies on hand, and my five-year-old asked, ‘Excuse me, can we pay you in cookies, please?’ They both agreed and laughed.

“They tried for the following ten minutes, but they couldn’t do it. But, to be honest, my friend and I were conversing with them about how teens get a poor rap, and they were just gorgeous.

“They were like a breath of fresh air,” says the narrator. They’re all so friendly and polite, and it’s great to see them all working together.”

Charlotte expressed her want for the parents to realize what "adorable young boys" they have.