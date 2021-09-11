After her 4-year-old daughter died of COVID, a Texas mother regrets not getting vaccinated.

After her 4-year-old daughter died from COVID-19 just hours after initially showing symptoms, a mother from Texas said she regretted not getting vaccinated.

The Galveston County Daily News said that Karra Harwood first tested positive for the virus on Monday. She separated herself from her family at home so that they did not become infected.

According to the Daily News, her daughter Kali got a fever at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, so she gave her some medicine to help her feel better. Her daughter, however, died in her sleep at 7 a.m.

Harwood called Kali “lovely,” adding that she disliked bows and preferred to play with worms. She didn’t have any autoimmune diseases that would have put her at risk for major illness.

Harwood elected not to be vaccinated, but she now regrets it, she said.

“I was one of the people that was against it,” she admitted. “Now I’m wishing I’d never been.”

According to the New York Daily News, health officials do not believe Kali got infected at school because no one she was in close contact with tested positive for the illness. The death was described as a “tragedy” by Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser.

COVID vaccinations are not available to children under the age of 12. According to the newspaper, Kali never tested positive and was not verified to be infected until she was evaluated by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

COVID-19 causes just a small percentage of children to become seriously ill or die. However, as the Delta variation has become the prevalent strain in the United States and millions of students have returned to school, pediatric cases have increased in recent months. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 250,000 youngsters tested positive for the virus in the United States last week, the highest number since the pandemic began. Children accounted for 26.8% of all cases recorded each week.

“At this point, it appears that severe COVID-19 disease in children is unusual. However, more research on the pandemic’s long-term consequences on children, particularly how the virus may impair infected children’s long-term physical health, as well as its emotional and mental health repercussions, is urgently needed, according to the AAP.

According to the data. This is a condensed version of the information.