After her 18-year-old twins with autism starved to death, a Washington mother was charged with murder.

After her profoundly autistic adult twins were found starved to death, a Washington lady was charged with murder.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Sherrie Hill, 55, of Silverdale, was indicted in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday for the killings of Chelsea and Connor.

Hill was also accused of domestic violence in connection with the murders of her children.

Hill is said to have arrived at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale on Thursday, telling staff members she was suicidal and that her nonverbal autistic 18-year-old twins had died. Hill allegedly admitted to neglecting her children to a social worker from the Behavioral Health Unit, telling detectives she couldn’t recall the last time she fed them, according to the source.

Hill also allegedly informed officers that she had tried suicide at least six times in the preceding month and had not slept in three days. When she entered the teenagers’ room on Thursday, she found the twins “cold and blue.” Hill covered her lifeless children in blankets instead of calling authorities, according to People, citing a police report.

Hill allegedly informed the social worker that she had no intention of harming her children.

She allegedly said, “This is how insane I am.”

“I need to take responsibility for my actions; I can’t believe I let this happen.”

Hill has not pleaded guilty. She is currently being imprisoned without being released on bail. Meanwhile, an autopsy is being conducted to determine the official cause of her children’s deaths.

After a boy died of malnutrition in Illinois in 2017, his father and stepmother were charged with first-degree murder. According to deputies, the kid, who weighed barely 17 pounds at the time of his death, was denied nourishment “as a kind of punishment.” In addition to the murder allegation, Michael and Georgina Roberts, both 42, were charged with felony child endangerment for the boy’s death and a separate misdemeanor child endangerment charge for starving the youngster.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. This line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.