After her 11-month-old daughter died from fentanyl poisoning in Florida, her mother was arrested.

A Florida woman was charged with the death of her 11-month-old baby after she was exposed to the synthetic narcotic fentanyl.

Luna, the kid, was transported to a hospital on Jan. 28 in an unresponsive condition, according to Port Orange police. At the hospital, she was subsequently pronounced dead. The cause of the toddler’s death was recently revealed to be fentanyl poisoning, according to NBC station WESH.

Ises Sellers, 26, the mother, was arrested on Friday. According to CBS-affiliated WKMG, she informed authorities that she had given her daughter Zarbees children’s medication because she had a cold. They then had a nap together, Luna laying “chest to chest” on her.

The mother-daughter duo was napping together when Sellers’ boyfriend arrived from Walgreens, he told the cops. When they tried to wake Luna, however, she struggled to keep her eyes open. When the toddler was exposed to the narcotic, a 5-year-old girl was also present, according to WKMG.

Sellers and her unnamed companion did not dial 911. When the boyfriend was asked why he didn’t contact 911, he told the cops, “I think we could’ve, 911 is just really expensive, and I thought we’d be there faster.”

Luna had turned blue in her car seat as the couple was debating whether or not to take her to the hospital. The child’s grandmother, who was visiting their home, noticed this as the couple was debating whether or not to take her to the hospital. Investigators learned that the grandma removed Luna from her car seat and attempted chest compressions in an attempt to save the newborn girl’s life. She then requested that Sellers dial 911.

Before transporting her to Halifax Hospital for treatment, paramedics at the scene attempted life-saving procedures.

The couple had quit using heroin, according to Sellers’ boyfriend, but he had a prescription for Suboxone, an opiate medicine, which he kept in the master bedroom. According to text conversations between the pair, they had been using drugs until Jan. 24, four days before Luna’s death, according to WKMG.

On July 16, once it was verified that the youngster had died as a result of his exposure to the deadly opiate, authorities acquired a warrant to arrest Sellers. She was accused with aggravated homicide of a child, cocaine possession, fleeing without violence, and resisting arrest.