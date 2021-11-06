After her 10-year-old son nearly died from COVID, his mother urges parents to vaccinate their children.

After her son was hospitalized with coronavirus last month, a mother in Missouri recommends that parents consider vaccination their children.

Dakota, Jennifer Andersen’s 10-year-old son, contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of October, according to Fox 4 News in Independence, Missouri. She received a call from his school, informing her that he had congestion and a sore throat.

Dakota tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital on October 11. According to Andersen, he developed COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

The infant was put on a ventilator for two weeks, but he didn’t seem to get any better.

“Doctors told us we had to either yank the plug or put him on ECMO,” Andersen added.

ECMO machines drain, oxygenate, and replace blood in the body so that the heart and lungs can rest.

The ECMO machine, according to Andersen, saved her son’s life.

“The terrible thing is he indicated the other day he knew he was on the verge of dying,” she told Fox 4 News.

Her son, according to Andersen, is relearning how to walk. Because his vocal cords are paralyzed, he has been unable to eat or speak.

“He finally got to eat for the first time yesterday, and all he wanted was Chipotle,” she claimed.

Andersen stated that her son had expressed interest in the COVID-19 vaccination, which was only recently licensed for children under the age of 12.

“He had previously expressed an interest in it. ‘I wish I could have had that, and I wouldn’t be like this right now,’ he remarked “she stated

Andersen told Fox 4 News that she hopes that after hearing about her son’s tale, parents will think about getting their children vaccinated.

“I’d advise go ahead and do it because what he went through was not pleasant. You don’t want to see your child go through something like that, do you? “she stated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky informed an advisory panel that “this is a historic day in the course of this pandemic.”

“There are students in second grade who have never had a regular school year. Vaccination of children has the potential to change all of that “she continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that when children between the ages of