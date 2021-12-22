After her 10-year-old daughter died as a result of the “Blackout Challenge,” her mother issues a warning.

A family in Pennsylvania is alerting people about the “Blackout Challenge,” which has gone viral on social media. The challenge claimed the life of the family’s 10-year-old child, and the family is now advising other parents to keep an eye on their children to avoid falling for the internet prank.

Nylah, a 10-year-old girl, was recently added to the list of youngsters who died as a result of participating in the “Blackout Challenge.”

According to ABC7 News, the viral craze encourages kids to hold their breath until they pass out. Nylah, like many others, came upon the challenge and chose to participate recently. Unfortunately, the challenge claimed the life of a young girl, Tawainna Anderson, who was described by her mother as a good and intelligent youngster.

Anderson told the news outlet, “She was a butterfly.” “She was everything,” she said. She was a cheerful young lady.” Nylah’s family described her as a cheerful and brilliant youngster who spoke three languages.

Nylah died in her bedroom after attempting the perilous trend while her family was around.

“But no one was in the room with her when it happened, so no one could help her,” said Elizabeth Wood, a licensed clinical social worker at the local hospital.

Nylah was hurried to the hospital by her family, but she did not survive.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” Anderson remarked. “This is a persistent annoyance. It’s right in the middle of my throat. I’m in excruciating pain.” Medical experts also warned of the challenge’s hazards, claiming that a shortage of oxygen could result in cardiac arrest. The task also poses a substantial risk of brain and organ damage.

According to 6abc Action News, doctors advise parents to know what their children are doing on the internet. Parents can start talks by asking what their children are watching.

Anderson also advised parents to monitor their children’s cellphones. “Check your children’s phones,” the bereaved mother said. “It’s impossible to know what you’ll find on their phones. You wouldn’t imagine a ten-year-old would do something like this. They’re doing their best because they’re kids and don’t know any better.” Nylah isn’t the first person who has succumbed to the challenge. A 12-year-old Oklahoma child was found dead after participating in the Blackout Challenge earlier this year.

A 10-year-old girl died in Italy after attempting the Blackout challenge; her. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.