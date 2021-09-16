After helping himself to leftover chicken, an alleged burglar falls asleep on the job.

After passing out in an Ohio home, a burglar appears to have taken the phrase “sleeping on the job” to its logical conclusion. The houseowner discovered the thief who had supposedly broken in overnight the next morning.

Stacy Steadman, who lives in Canton with her husband, son, and husband’s brother, noticed the light in her guest bedroom was turned on Monday morning. According to the Associated Press, when Steadman entered the room, she discovered a male laying on the bed. A 33-year-old guy from East Rochester was identified as the invader.

Following the discovery of the man, Steadman awoke her husband’s brother, Bryant Pearson, who then chased the man out of the house. On his way out, the suspect, according to Steadman, stole a pair of her son’s underpants.

Raymond Pearson, Steadman’s husband, said he spotted the man wandering down their street without a shirt and waited for him to walk away before driving out to work at 4 a.m.

“My family was sound asleep when I left here. Raymond told the Canton Repository, “My family was secure.”

“He pretended he wasn’t breaking any rules!” According to Steadman.

Later, a concerned Steadman realized that her backyard sliding door was open, and the intruder’s soaked wet jeans were near their pool. The intruder is also accused of eating their leftover chicken and lighting a candle in the restroom. According to AP News, Steadman claimed, “He basically helped himself to everything in our house.”

Before Steadman called authorities to report the incident, police were able to catch the intruder down the street on Monday. Officers suspected he was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics and transported him to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the police. The intruder has been charged with burglary and has been handed a court summons. He’s also facing accusations of aggravated drug possession stemming from a different incident in July.

Because her son was a sound sleeper, her brother-in-law kept the TV on while sleeping, and she left the air conditioner on, Steadman said they did not hear the intruder break in. She is still horrified by the experience, believing that the intruder was inside the house for hours without them knowing.