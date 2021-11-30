After heckling Tristan Thompson throughout the game, a basketball fan was ejected.

After allegedly heckling Tristan Thompson, a basketball fan was expelled from the Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Sunday.

A man was seen being contacted by game officials and workers at his courtside seat at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, in video footage obtained on TMZ, as Kings star Thompson appeared to be agitated while standing on the court.

The man in issue was then approached a second time and told to leave the stadium, which he did while raising his cup to the crowd.

The individual was ejected, according to NBA writer Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian, for making insults about the Kardashian family in Thompson’s direction. Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have a three-year-old daughter, True.

Hill stated on Twitter after the game, “According to numerous persons near the fan that was booted out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson.”

“It was Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry who took issue with the statements first,” Hill continued in a follow-up tweet. The fan was given a warning card, but when he returned, Gentry went back to the officials and told them he didn’t want him there anymore, so the fan was thrown out.” “I think [when]you pay for a ticket, you’ve got a right to boo guys, you’ve got a right to applaud for your team,” Gentry told reporters after his team’s 128-101 loss. However, no one should ever say anything offensive.” “I don’t believe that needs to be spoken about or anything,” Gentry said, declining to repeat or describe the statements that led to the fan’s dismissal.

“But certainly, I’m not going to tolerate somebody saying things to my players without acting and requesting them to be removed,” he says.

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry was the first to criticize the remarks. The fan was given a warning card, but when he returned, Gentry went back to the officials and told them he didn't want him there anymore, so the fan was thrown out.