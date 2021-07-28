After heavy rain, flash flooding hit Alton Towers.

The amusement park of Alton Towers was struck by flash floods today as a result of heavy rain.

As severe rain drenched the Staffordshire park on Wednesday, the hotel at the attraction filled with water.

According to Birmingham Live, footage from the hotel’s flooding showed personnel working to clean the water that had leaked into the building’s ground floor.

In the downpour, the Wirral shopping mall became a swimming pool.

Stacey McDonald, who traveled from Liverpool to see the park, also posted photographs on Twitter of people wading in ankle-deep water.

“What a day!” she wrote. Our two-night stay at Alton Towers Hotel was not ruined by the weather.

“The personnel at AT hotel did a wonderful job dealing with the water, especially since this was their first time!”

“Sorry for the weather, Stacey!” Alton Towers replied in response to Stacey. I hope you’re staying dry and warm. It’s great to watch our fantastic hotel staff in action!”

Others rushed to social media to express their appreciation for the park’s rainy day guarantee policy, which states that if it rains persistently for more than an hour during a visit, visitors can return for free on a like-for-like basis.

“It’s too bad the weather spoilt our day after driving up from Devon, but we’ll take advantage of your rainy day policy and return,” one commented.

“We didn’t get everyone on a single ride before the rain and thunder came down, but we’ll be back since we enjoy it so much.”

“Washout at @altontowers today, but we’ve got our @CostaCoffee and thanks to the #rainydayguarantee we’ll be back again,” another said.