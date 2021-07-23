After heart surgery, a man who was ‘delirious’ was discovered dead in a hospital washroom.

In a restroom at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, a man who became “delirious” following surgery committed suicide.

Brian Jackson, 64, died on July 23, 2020, seven days after undergoing major heart surgery at the Broadgreen specialty hospital.

Mr Jackson spent the next few days recovering in the hospital’s Post-Operative Critical Care Unit after the surgery went well.

However, the warehouse team leader, of Rothesay Close, St Helens, began to have troubling psychological symptoms such as agitation, extreme paranoia, and anxiety.

He was transported to the hospital’s Cedar Ward on the day of his death, and a few hours later barricaded himself in a lavatory, where he was discovered dead and beyond medical aid.

Mr Jackson’s unexpected psychological troubles should have been recognized as Postoperative Delirium (POD), a disorder that can occur following surgery in older individuals, according to an inquest held on July 14 this year.

Following Mr Jackson’s death, David Lewis, assistant coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, has issued a Regulation 28 notice, commonly known as a Report to Prevent Future Deaths.

Mr Lewis served the notice after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) declined to consider modifying its recommendations on the CAM-ICU instrument, which is used to identify delirium.

Despite using that method to assess Mr Jackson, officials at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital believed he was not delirious, he wrote.

“On a number of times, the Deceased was examined using the tool known as CAM-ICU, which I understood is a nationally recognized diagnostic tool in broad usage across the country,” Mr Lewis stated in his report.

“On each occasion, the finding was negative for the purpose of diagnosing delirium, contradicting the court’s opinion that a delirium diagnosis was acceptable.

“The hospital had its own policy for managing patients at risk of delirium, and its application was contingent in large part on a diagnosis being made.

“My view was that the CAM-ICU results were overly reliant on whether the patient was oriented in time and location, rather than taking into account a more complicated cocktail of presentational symptoms.”

