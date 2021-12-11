After ‘hearing two names’ at a Merseyside cemetery, ghost hunters were taken aback.

While touring a cemetery in Wirral, two men from Merseyside claimed to have ‘compelling evidence’ that they interacted with at least one spirit.

This month, the ghost hunters believe they had their “most fruitful” hunt when investigating Rake Cemetery in Wallasey, Wirral.

Adam Billing and Chris Cummings, a ghost hunting duo, have a YouTube channel called Haunted Scouse where they explore haunted locations in Merseyside.

Since beginning the channel a year ago, the duo has visited a number of haunted pubs in Liverpool, including The Lion Tavern on Moorfields, Coopers Town House on Cases Street, and Peter Kavanaghs on Egerton Street, as well as Storeton Woods in the Wirral.

This time, the paranormal investigators went to Wallasey, claiming that the area is “steeped in history” and that anyone interested in ghosts or paranormal activity would most certainly discover them there.

When investigating a cemetery, one half of Haunted Scouse, Adam Billing, explained that they realized they had to take a lot of precautions in order to accomplish their mission in a respectable manner.

“You have to be respectful in this type of setting,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“We didn’t want to go into a cemetery and try to rouse the dead because it’s their last resting place.”

“There are a lot of people here, especially with this cemetery, including my own family members, as well as folks who were on the Titanic and lighthouse keepers.” There are a lot of stories here.” The Wallasey Cemetery on Rake Lane is noted for being the final resting place of persons associated with early twentieth-century maritime disasters like as the Titanic, the Lusitania, and the Empress of Ireland.

It also houses tributes to soldiers who fought in the Crimean War, the Boer War, and a battle with Garibaldi in Italy.

Adam and his friend Chris, 44, go out to the cemetery on the night of a full moon in the latest episode, which broadcast on December 3.