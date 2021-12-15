After hearing rumors about his being a pedophile, a man allegedly sets fire to his neighbor’s house.

On Monday, a Florida man was arrested for reportedly torching his neighbor’s mobile home due to accusations that he was a pedophile. The victim of the incident was not at home when his house caught fire in early December, resulting in little damage.

Kenneth Bryant, 42, was apprehended and brought into custody in the 1600 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala for allegedly igniting the fire. According to WESH 2 News, he was residing with his grandmother at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park when the event occurred on Dec. 3.

Bryant allegedly informed another resident on the day of the incident that he wanted to burn down his neighbor’s house because he didn’t like him. Before allegedly setting fire to the victim’s mobile home, he told her that he had heard allegations about the neighbor being a “pedophile.”

According to evidence released by the police, Bryant told his aunt after he started the fire, “Let it burn.”

Meanwhile, the arson victim was gazing at fire vehicles at a neighboring mini-mart. When he returned to the mobile home park, he discovered fire vehicles stationed near his home.

The fire was extinguished, and arson investigators told police officers that they suspected the fire was started deliberately. Among the charred remnants, they discovered a little stack of papers and a lighter.

According to the authorities, the mobile home suffered minimal damage as a result of the incident. The victim also spoke with detectives, claiming that he believes his neighbor, Bryant, set fire to his home.

The police were unable to locate the alleged arsonist at the site, but spoke with a neighbor who claimed Bryant mistook the victim for a child molester and intended to destroy his home as a result.

According to CBS station News 6 WKMG, Bryant was arrested Monday and brought to the Marion County Jail.

According to the arrest report, Bryant said officers he couldn’t remember anything about lighting the victim’s house on fire and claimed he was heavily intoxicated at the time. He did, however, affirm that he disliked his neighbor because of the pedophilia allegations. In connection with the event, Bryant has been charged with arson.