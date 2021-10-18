After hearing ‘banging and yelling’ in the flat, a neighbor discovered the man dead.

After the results of a previous inquest into Carl Bibby’s death in 2018 were overturned, a new inquiry into his death began today.

In March 2019, the High Court ordered that a new inquest should be held.

Carl Bibby, 38, died in the early hours of July 28, 2009, while being held by police at his flat on Barn Hey Road in Kirkby.

A neighbour had phoned the police after hearing “banging and yelling” from Mr Bibby’s flat, according to the inquest at Bootle Town Hall today (October 18).

When officers from Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered Mr Bibby had stopped breathing and called an ambulance, but he died before it arrived.

Mr Bibby allegedly suffered from alcoholism and’regularly’ called 911, according to the court.

The upstairs neighbor testified to the court today about hearing yells of “Get off my lawn. Get off my lawn. What exactly are you up to?” During the time that police officers were stationed at the flat.

Mr. Bibby, who had a social worker, “had a simple approach to life” and “struggled with parts of daily living” such as paying bills, according to his sister Lisa Carroll, who gave a statement in court today.

“He had a golden heart and would have done anything for anyone,” she told the court.

Mr. Bibby had worked at a crisp factory, a newsagents, and a farm since he was 15 years old.

After one member of the jury was removed by Coroner Julie Goulding for having served as a police officer for Merseyside Police 17 years ago, a jury of four women and four men was sworn in today.

Over the course of a ten-day trial, witnesses from Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance are expected to testify.