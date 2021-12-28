After hearing about the Christmas announcement at Home Bargains, customers praised the retailer for being “caring.”

Thousands of customers hailed Home Bargains for agreeing to offer employees a break over the holidays.

The firm, which was founded in Liverpool by businessman Tom Morris, announced its opening hours just before Christmas, and the response from customers was phenomenal.

“CHRISTMAS ANNOUNCEMENT,” Home Bargains wrote on its 1 million-follower Instagram page, announcing its opening hours. All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day. If you’re in dire need of a discount, come into one of our stores a few days ahead of time. “With love from the HB team.” This Christmas, a new Liverpool restaurant has made a generous gesture to aid the homeless. Customers praised the retailer in the comments section of the post, which received 18.9k likes and over 500 comments.

“Every shop should do this!!” said Sophia1970. Making employees work on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is a shame!! “Excellent work.”

“From someone who has worked in retail for over 16 years,” Vivienne wonderland commented. Thank you for considering your employees.”

“Amazing well done for providing your team a rest,” InstagramHinchhauls.official commented. “Happy Holidays,” they said. “Way to go, Mrsmillzzz,” she said. Allow employees to spend time with their family. I’ll never understand why stores are open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve (and I’m a shopaholic!!)” Many others concurred.

“Well done, give the workers a good rest as they’ve been so busy,” Amandataylor5594 said. “Thank you for all their hard work and a merry Christmas to them all.”

“Thank you, that’s fantastic news,” Lamiamaiden added. “I wish more stores would adopt this technique.” After looking after us all year, the staff deserves a rest for Christmas.”

“Fantastic other retailers should be doing the same staff work so hard at this time of year and deserve a break,” Tracy.mooneyx said.

“Nice to see you care for your team, Merry Christmas to you all,” Miss kinch_ said.

“Brilliant!” exclaimed Liannep welsh vsg. Retail employees, too, are entitled to spend time with their family!!” “Well done for caring for your personnel,” Debbismithy97 commented. I work in retail, and today is Boxing Day.”