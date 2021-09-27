After hearing a hiss while sitting on the toilet, a person discovers a deadly snake.

After a venomous snake was discovered curled up around the base of the toilet, an Australian’s trip to the bathroom turned into a nightmare.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Sept. 26.

He said he received a phone from Heather, another snake rescuer, claiming a snake had been discovered in a local business’s toilet. A staff member sat down on the toilet and “heard a hiss,” according to the caller.

“Heather just got off the phone with a call this morning from a nearby business where a worker was sitting on the toilet at the start of their shift when they heard a hisssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss McKenzie posted on Facebook, “They turned around to see a 5 foot Eastern Brown Snake curled up around the base of the toilet.”

Heather and McKenzie arrived quickly and rescued the snake from the bathroom before releasing it back into the wild.

“We reacted quickly and went out right away to relocate the snake. Just goes to prove that snakes don’t want anything to do with you, and they also don’t want to watch you go to the bathroom!” McKenzie penned the piece.

The post has subsequently gone viral, with thousands of people commenting on it.

One user wrote, “Omg I would have a heart attack!!!”

Another user wrote, “That would be the end of me as well.”

Joshua Castle, an Australian snake catcher, spoke to the International Business Times last year about why snakes end up in strange areas including beds, kitchens, and toilets.

“Smaller species are frequently carried inside the home by a cat, while larger species are accidentally brought inside by temperature through cat/dog doors and/or flyscreen gaps. They may need to cool off inside on tiles because it is too hot outside,” Castle told IBT.

“They also get in through open doors and windows for longer than necessary. Some snakes can slither up the plumbing to your toilet/sink/shower by accident, he noted. “They were either hunting for water or they got into a fight with a cat and bolted into the sewage,” he added.