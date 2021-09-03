After hearing a friend yell from upstairs, the man dials 999.

After being born with a ticking timebomb in his head, a 24-year-old man suffered a catastrophic stroke.

Dominic Nicholas, a Jaguar Land Rover engineer in Speke, had recently purchased his own home and was living with a friend when he exclaimed, “I think I’m having a stroke.”

Dominic’s friend, Stephen Kennedy, quickly noticed his face had drooped, he couldn’t raise his arm, and his speech was slurred, according to Marc Simmons of Wallasey, Wirral, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“Stephen just thought of F. A. S. T. [the mnemonic to help detect signs of a stroke – Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time to call emergency services]and immediately called an ambulance, and he was transferred to Walton straight away,” Marc, 24, who has known Dominic since he was 11, said. I truly believe Stephen’s quick thinking saved his life.

“This happened approximately four weeks ago; I was in Manchester at the time, and I didn’t realize how serious it was when I initially got the message.

“Dom was told it was due to a birth defect in which a twisted blood artery in his brain created the problem.

“Like many people, he had no idea he had it because there is no way to know unless you undergo a brain scan.

“The physicians indicated that many individuals live with them, and that if it hasn’t caused any problems by the age of 40, it is unlikely to.”

A brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) has unclear causes and is extremely rare, with just a few people experiencing symptoms such as headaches and seizures.

They can be successfully treated if discovered, but in undiagnosed persons, they can cause brain damage and strokes.

Before his stroke, Marc said Dominic was in the “best physical shape” he had ever seen him, he added. “He had taken up jogging and loved running every morning,” he said.

“I know it seems strange, but this couldn’t have occurred to a greater person; Dom is such a strong person, and his recuperation is already going swimmingly.

“At the moment, it’s a bit of a grey area; we simply don’t know.”

