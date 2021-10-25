After he went out to celebrate his birthday, his wife lost the ‘love of her life.’

When a father of two was killed while out celebrating his 45th birthday, he was ‘torn’ from his family’s lives.

While out celebrating his birthday with his wife Clare Lovatt, Adam Lovatt was killed in a one-punch attack.

After a 10-day trial, Samuel Thorpe, 26, was convicted guilty of the manslaughter of the Audlem businessman last Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court.

Adam, 45, had been celebrating his birthday with his wife, Clare, in the Lord Combermere pub in Audlem village on Friday, May 25, 2018, when he was killed.

Clare went home thereafter, but Adam chose to continue his evening at the Shroppie Fly on Audlem Wharf.

Another man approached him and attempted to assault him here, before others in the bar intervened.

Thorpe and his co-defendant Nicholas Hill also exited the tavern and headed out to find Adam.

Thorpe confronted Adam outside the Bridge Inn, where he delivered the fatal strike.

After hitting his head on the floor, the father suffered two skull fractures and a massive hemorrhage on the brain. Later that day, he passed away.

Clare Lovatt, Adam’s wife, paid a heartfelt tribute to her ‘wonderful’ partner, describing him as a ‘genuine family man’ and the ‘light of her life.’

Over the last three and a half years, she and her family have experienced “so much anguish” as a result of Adam’s death, she said.

“The profound loss I have experienced from losing Adam, my lovely husband, cannot be overestimated,” the mother of two remarked. Over the last three and a half years, his senseless and untimely death has caused me so much pain.

“I’ve always wanted to serve others as a nurse, and as a mother, I’ve always wanted a nice life for our boys and for them to grow up in a supportive, respected atmosphere.” All of this was made possible by Adam’s love and support.

“To have Adam torn from our life and my future gone is too much for anyone to handle.” I’m not the same person I used to be while he was alive. Because of this, Adam fell in love with me and married me. “The summary comes to an end.”