After he made her ‘guess’ who died, the internet backed a woman’s decision to keep her husband away from her brother’s funeral.

A woman described a “devastating” event regarding her brother’s death on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic earlier this week. According to u/Annonymous3542, an anonymous Redditor, she learnt of the awful news after a phone contact with her husband—but only after he asked her to guess which of her family members had perished. As a result, he will not be attending the funeral. The post has received over 17,000 upvotes and nearly 1,500 comments, indicating widespread support for the woman.

“I lost my brother in a motorcycle accident [three]weeks ago at the age of 21,” the Redditor continued, noting that her brother had recently died. “It was really unexpected and upsetting,” she added.

“I live [three]towns away from my entire family and wasn’t aware of it immediately away,” she continued.

The Redditor explained that she had left her phone charging in another room, which meant she didn’t hear it when her sister called. She was passing across the room when her husband’s phone rang, so she answered it. “I replied, and he inquired as to why I had not returned my sister’s calls,” she stated.

Her spouse then proceeded to tell her that a member of her family had died, according to the Redditor. Instead of telling his grieving wife who had died, he chose to play a cruel game with her.

She added, “I was shaking at this moment while waiting for him to tell me more.” He did, however, say only one thing: “Guess who!” “I told him to stop,” the Redditor said, but her husband “still thought it was fine to ask me to guess.” She yelled at him, hung up the phone, and then contacted her sister, she claimed. That’s when she found out her youngest brother had passed away.

"I had a terrible reaction since this was my baby brother, whom I adored, and my spouse knew how much I cared for him," she explained. "I drove [six]hours by myself to my hometown, and my husband was furious."