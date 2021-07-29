After he leaves a friend’s house and disappears, his four-year-old daughter begs her father to return home.

After he left a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen since, a worried daughter implored her father to “return home.”

Kevin Nolan, 47, was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Beachwood Drive in Bidston around 6 a.m. on Monday, July 26 to go via Bidston Hill.

He was described as wearing a green-blue t-shirt and black or grey jogging bottoms.

Molly, 17, and her mother stated they haven’t been able to sleep since Kevin departed and have made a heartfelt plea for him to return.

“Come home,” Molly said.

“Everyone is practically sick with worry.

“He’s all over Facebook, and the number of people who have shared it leads you to believe that someone has seen him, but no one has contacted us to say so.”

Molly stated that her younger brother and sister have been wondering when their father will return home and that they have been missing his phone calls.

Her younger sister’s first Holy Communion was only two Saturdays ago, she remarked, and her father was smiling next to his daughter in her white outfit.

Molly told The Washington Newsday that her father’s phone now goes to voicemail: “He generally phones us and he’s like, ‘What are you doing?'” Are you all right? I’ll be back shortly,’ and so on.

“However, he hasn’t been on his phone this time. We’ve made several attempts to locate it. We’ve attempted to contact him. I’ve contacted his associates. His friends claim he isn’t there.”

Any sightings of Kevin should be reported to www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.