After he asked her to wear a mask inside the store, a woman stabbed him.

After being stabbed by a female shopper in the city’s West Town district, a guy is feared to be gravely injured.

According to NBC Chicago, the victim was assaulted after ordering a consumer to wear a mask inside a convenience store on the 500 block of North Halsted Street at around 12.35 p.m.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the guy, 48, after he told her she had to wear a mask because it was a state-wide requirement.

In critical condition, the victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

So yet, no arrests have been made, and Area Three detectives are continuing their investigation.

The Chicago Police Department and Northwestern Hospital have been contacted for updates by the Washington Newsday.

Since August 30, all Illinois residents over the age of two have been required to wear face covers whenever they enter an indoor public space.

“Illinoisans should also consider wearing a mask in busy outdoor settings and for activities that involve close contact with those who are not fully vaccinated,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in his Executive Order.

Face coverings may be removed temporarily when actively eating or drinking, and personnel who can continuously maintain a distance of 6 feet from others are exempt from this requirement.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the indoor mask ban may only be lifted once coronavirus transmissions drop to levels last seen in June.

On October 4, Pritzker was quoted as saying, “We’re looking to make sure we’re on a decent downward track.”

“That’s what we were looking for in May and June, and it’s what we’re looking for today to see if we can make any improvements.”

Dr. Paul Ettlinger of the London General Practice stated why the majority of medical professionals believe wearing masks is “helpful” in battling the infection.

“Face masks block the transmission of viruses,” he told The Washington Newsday. “A preprint study by [author]Melo and others published in June 2021 showed their effectiveness in that viral DNA was only detected on the inner part of the mask, which is in contact with the face, not on the outside of the mask, which is in contact with the external environment.”

“This demonstrates that masks are helpful to the population since they prevent exhalation and. This is a condensed version of the information.