After he approaches her in the car park, a stressed mother sends a message to the parking warden.

After finding herself in a precarious situation, a woman contacted by a parking warden had a message for him.

After her daughter became’so ill,’ the mother said she had to take her to Heswall Hall on Telegraph Road in Wirral for a ‘urgent’ PCR coronavirus test.

The woman claimed she forgot her luggage at home and had no cash for the parking meter because she was in a hurry.

A sympathetic traffic warden, on the other hand, listened to the mother’s concerns and was “so amazingly compassionate” when she explained the issue.

She claimed she was given enough time to hurry into the hall so her kid could have a much-needed PCR coronavirus test, but she was not issued a ticket.

The woman expressed her gratitude to the parking warden on a local Facebook page, saying she couldn’t convey her gratitude ‘enough.’

“I just had to take my daughter to Heswall Hall for an urgent PCR test since she was so sick, and in my haste, I left my bag at home and had no change for the car park meter,” she explained.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to traffic warden 396 for being so amazingly polite when I explained the circumstances and giving me time to dash in and avoid getting a ticket.

“I can’t thank you enough, but if you see this, please know how much I appreciate it; you were a true gentlemen.”

“Thank you one again.”

People responded to the mother’s message by wishing her daughter well and wishing her to recover quickly.

“That’s fantastic,” one individual responded. “I hope your daughter is fine as well.”

"The summary has come to an end."