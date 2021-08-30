After having students pledge the LGBTQ flag over the ‘uncomfortable’ US flag, a teacher was ‘removed.’

A California teacher was “removed from the classroom” when social media posts revealed she encouraged kids to pledge loyalty to a gay pride banner rather than the American flag, which was missing from the classroom.

The instructor has been removed from the classroom, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as the district investigates the incident.

“We are aware that one of our teachers shared a video on their own social media that raised anxiety and fear regarding the American flag salute. In an email, district spokeswoman Annette Franco noted, “Showing respect for our nation’s flag is a fundamental value that we inculcate in our kids and an expectation of our workers.”

“The teacher is no longer in the classroom,” she continued. We follow the law, and our inquiry is ongoing.”

Despite the fact that the district has refused to name the instructor, reports have identified her as Kristin Pitzen.

Pitzen described how her kids may say the Pledge of Allegiance in her English lesson in a video posted to Twitter on Friday.

Pitzen said in the viral video, “I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you don’t feel like it, speak the words if you want, don’t have to say the words.” “As a result, my class opted to stand but not say anything. I’m perfectly fine.”

However, she went on to claim that one student had inquired what they would pledge allegiance to because she had taken down the American flag during the outbreak because it made her “uncomfortable.”

Pitzen said, “I packed it away and don’t know where it is, and I haven’t found it yet.” “But today, my kid says, ‘Hey, um, it’s kind of strange that we just stand and then, you know, say nothing.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh well, you know, I’ve got to locate it,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working on it, I’ve got you.’

She then told the youngster that there was a flag in the classroom to which he could “pledge [his]allegiance,” before moving the camera to a pride flag on a wall.

Her TikTok account has now been deactivated, although one post remains as of Monday. The final post features a photo of the. This is a condensed version of the information.