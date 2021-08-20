After having his front leg amputated, the dog prefers to walk on his hind legs.

Walking on their hind legs is not only a chore for most dogs, but it is also considered cruelty by many. Dexter the three-legged dog from Colorado, on the other hand, has his own personal preference.

Dexter garnered over one million views two days ago after his owner explained why he’s not allowed to walk off the leash.

“You have no idea how much I want to let go of the leash, especially when we’re out in the woods, but Dexter’s a Brittany. Kentee Pasek explained that he became bi-pedal as a result of him escaping without a leash.

Dexter is unique among Brittany Spaniels in that he spent the entire film walking on his hind legs.

Dexter ran out from his backyard in 2016, when he was just one year old, leading the entire town to search for him for hours. Dexter leapt into a moving van after following a smell on the ground at a local park, but was luckily recovered moments later by Kentee’s husband Tim Pasek, an EMT and mountain rescue volunteer.

Dexter’s front right leg had to be amputated after it became “dangling with no means to salvage it,” yet even that didn’t stop him from walking. When Dexter returned home after a month of recuperation, he decided to teach himself how to walk on his hind legs.

Dexter began by walking upright up the front porch stairs, which threw his owner for a loop. “He limped to the bottom of the stairs, stood up on his hind legs, and walked back onto the porch. “Like a human, one leg at a time,” Pasek told the Denver Post.

Dexter was even given a doggie wheelchair during treatment, but he preferred to stand on his rear legs even with it attached.

She continued, “I knew I had to grab a video of this.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Dexter has become somewhat of a celebrity as a result of those videos. This is a condensed version of the information.