After having her drink drugged, TV chef Simon Rimmer’s daughter was’shook up.’

When Simon Rimmer’s daughter was drugged, he described it as a “terrible period.”

On today’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, the Sunday Brunch chef disclosed that his 24-year-old daughter was targeted while out with friends five years ago.

As part of a debate on a campaign to boycott nightclubs in reaction to an increase in spiking cases, he told the host how he was “terrified” when he had to hurry Flo to A&E.

“Flo’s 24 today, but she had her drink spiked around five or six years ago,” the 58-year-old stated. She’d had roughly three glasses of wine while out for lunch with some pals.

“When she got home, she was in a bad mood. ‘How much have you had to drink?’ we were asking her. ‘I’ve had three glasses of wine, I’m really afraid, I don’t know what’s going on,’ she added. “We took her to A&E and, to be honest, they thought, ‘You’re just over-anxious parents, your daughter’s had too much to drink,'” Simon continued.

“However, it wasn’t; the behavior was quite different.” It shocked her to her core; it was an awful, horrible period.” “She’s quite open, she’s pretty sensible – she likes a party, like most young people do,” he said, “but you still feel that anxiety that hasn’t gone away.”

The TV celebrity stated he supported the boycott but didn’t know how to proceed.

In recent months, hundreds of incidences of drink spiking and injections have been documented.