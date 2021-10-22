After having a hairpiece installed, a bald man seems ten years younger.

People have claimed that a balding man’s age has been reduced by ten years thanks to a hair system adhered to his scalp.

The video, which was published on TikTok and has received over 40,000 likes, shows a man with grey, thinning hair getting the treatment done at Ruma, a beauty salon in Southport.

According to The Star, the video, which was published by @novocabelohair, depicts Graham’s amazing metamorphosis at the age of 39.

Graham is quoted in the video as saying, “Wanted to know whether a hair system would knock some years off.”

After that, the salon glues a custom-made hairpiece to his head that has been color-matched to his natural hair color.

The following is the rest of the commentary: “We color-matched his hair and used a glue adhesive to apply the poly skin base before snipping his new hair into a style.

“Graham desired a low-maintenance look that he could readily maintain.



The video received over 40,000 “likes,” and viewers were split, with some claiming Graham looked 10 years younger and others believing he should accept his baldness.

As one commenter put it: “I mean, he used to look 49, and now he looks 39, but it’s amazing what hair can do.

What a remarkable transformation!” “Tidying up his beard certainly made the biggest impact,” a second viewer argued. Another person added: “Why are wigs now referred to as “hair systems”? It may have taken a few years off your appearance, but there’s no shame in being bald. Whatever works for you is what you should do.” Although the hair system appears to be incredibly lifelike, it comes at a cost, with Novo Cabelo suggesting in a prior video that men “shouldn’t pay more than £500” to have one installed.

Hair loss is a “natural aspect of becoming older,” according to the NHS, and male and female pattern baldness “typically runs in families.”

This follows study that indicated barely a third of people dating someone with hair loss wanted their partner to do something about it, with the vast majority satisfied with their partners’ appearance.