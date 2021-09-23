After harvesting 471 squirrels, hunters were charged with violating the Wildlife Code.

After collecting 471 squirrels over two days, sixteen non-residential hunters in Missouri were recently cited for breaking the state’s wildlife code. Despite the fact that it is currently open season, the state has set a limit on how many squirrels a hunter can harvest and keep.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stated that some of the squirrels were being held as evidence pending a court decision.

Locals noticed the non-residential squirrel hunters “in and near the Current River Conservation Area”—29,000 acres of Ozark forest often used for hunting, wildlife viewing, fishing, and other activities, according to an MDC Facebook post on Tuesday.

The gang had been hunting for two days and had harvested 471 squirrels; nevertheless, this figure was 151 squirrels over than the permitted limit.

MDC stated in the post that “Missouri regulations allow for a daily harvest of 10 squirrels and a possession limit of two daily limitations for a total of no more than 20 squirrels in possession for each person.”

The statement stated, “Missouri regulations also require that all game be distinct and traceable to each hunter.”

The squirrels were grouped in small piles in a graphic photo linked to the post, but there were no markings or labels distinguishing which mounds belonged to which of the hunters.

The squirrel hunting season in Missouri began in May and will end on February 15. Hunters must have the necessary permissions and follow the state’s approved hunting tactics in order to participate. Crossbows, pistols, and caged traps are all acceptable ways for small game and squirrel hunting.

Traps must be properly labeled, checked regularly, and have an aperture of no more than 144 square inches.

Hunters must, of course, adhere to the state’s possession restrictions.

MDC reported that “multiple” hunters had been apprehended, but did not specify how many. The surplus 151 squirrels were also confiscated and held as evidence pending court adjudication, and all 16 hunters were cited for “possession of overlimit of squirrels.”

Locals are advised to contact MPC and report any potential wildlife law infractions.

“Thank you for the tip, concerned folks. One Facebook commenter described the situation as “absolutely awful.” “I’m hoping MDC flung the book at them.”

The Missouri Conservation Agents Association said, “Excellent effort.”

“To assist, daily and possession limitations have been established. This is a condensed version of the information.