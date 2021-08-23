After Harry Enfield curses live on TV, Good Morning Britain is compelled to apologize.

After today’s show, when Harry Enfield swore live on TV, Good Morning Britain was in hot water.

Ranvir Singh and Richard Bacon hosted Monday’s installment of the ITV breakfast news programme.

They were joined by Harry Enfield, a well-known sketch comedian who was there to promote his stage rendition of The Windsors.

However, the broadcasters were compelled to issue an apology for statements made by the 60-year-old when reminiscing about his work with Paul Whitehouse.

“I was thinking about Jimmy Tarbuck for some reason, and how we used to take the p**s out of him a lot when we were younger,” he remarked.

The BAFTA award-winning comedy was corrected by Ranvir Singh.

“Hello, language,” she said. Take the piss. “I’m sorry, kids.”

Harry Enfield apologized for his words, and fans of Good Morning Britain turned to Twitter to express their feelings about the embarrassing encounter:

“#GMB Harry Enfield oh dear #Cringeworthy,” one person said.

“Phone Ofcom #gmb,” said another.

“HE’S DROPPED THE P BOMB,” said a third.

“Reports to Ofcom are going to be off the chain following Harry Enfield on #GMB aren’t they?” a fourth tweeted.

“Awkward!” exclaimed a fifth.