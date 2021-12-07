After hanging a noose on the operating room door, a surgeon was suspended for four months.

Dr. Wynand Wessels was a surgeon at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grand Prairie, Canada, when he engaged in “unprofessional behavior,” according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) disciplinary tribunal, according to the Edmonton Journal.

On June 24, 2016, an event occurred at a hospital in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada. According to reports, Dr. Wessels, a white South African orthopedic physician, fashioned a noose and fastened it to the operating room door.

The incident was reported to authorities right away. The noose was purportedly for Dr. Oduche Onwuanyi, a Black Nigerian-born surgical assistant, according to Dr. Wessels’ colleague Dr. Scott Wiens.

Wessels, on the other hand, was never suspended and received no disciplinary punishment. At least three doctors have frequently reported the occurrence to the hospital’s administration over the last four years.

After a while, an investigation was launched. The CPSA hearing panel, on the other hand, could not find “sufficient evidence” that Wessels was motivated by racism or sought to create a racist emblem.

The noose, according to Dr. Wessels, was actually a rope used in an inside joke with a nurse. He claimed he had no idea it had a violent and racist connotation.

The panel stated in a judgement announced Monday that the noose was intended as a “warning to others.”

“[Wessels] also couldn’t have been oblivious that a noose is a sign of violence and would be viewed as a threat by anyone who saw it,” the report stated.

Wessels has also been ordered to pay 75 percent of the expenditures related with the hearing and the investigation that led up to it, in addition to the suspension.

Wessels has also been ordered to pay 75 percent of the expenditures related with the hearing and the investigation that led up to it, in addition to the suspension.

The judgement stated, "The tribunal believes that the sentence it has decided will largely function as a general deterrent to the profession." "It is highly unlikely that Dr. Wessels will act in such an unprofessional manner in the future," the report says.