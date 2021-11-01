After Halloween, here are five ideas for what to do with those remaining pumpkins.

As the Autumn season approaches, pumpkins are in high demand because people want to gut them and carve them into beautiful lanterns.

Every year, about 10 million pumpkins are grown in the UK just in time for Halloween, which is a lot to throw away when people are finished with them.

Pumpkins, on the other hand, aren’t just for carving; they’re also a delectable vegetable that can be utilized to prepare a variety of dishes.

Other things you can do with your pumpkins are listed below.

Composting

Rather than letting your carved creation end up in the landfill, compost it to help your plants thrive.

Your pumpkins will decompose faster if you break them up.

This is better for the environment than simply throwing it away because it prevents it from decomposing and emitting methane fumes.

You may even use the compost from them to help next year’s pumpkins grow faster.

Feed the animals.

You may help feed any local wildlife by leaving broken up chunks of pumpkin in your garden.

Small animals, such as squirrels and rabbits, love them as a snack.

They can, however, upset hedgehogs’ stomachs, so keep that in mind if you have any near your home.

Birds can eat the seeds from your pumpkins, so instead of throwing them away, leave the guts outside.

Prepare food

Pumpkins are a delicious and nutritious food that can be used in a variety of recipes.

A pumpkin may be used to make a variety of hearty dishes, from soups to pies.

Pumpkin flavor can also be found in breads, pastries, and even drinks like a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Donate them to charity.

You can give your unwanted pumpkins to zoos or farms in your area.

The pumpkins would be a great treat for the fauna in these areas.

It’s possible that the farm where you bought them will take them back at the end of the season, so it’s worth asking while you’re making your initial purchase.

