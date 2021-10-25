After Gunther Friends star James Michael Tyler died, Jennifer Aniston led homage to him.

Friends co-star James Michael Tyler died recently, and Jennifer Aniston said the show “wouldn’t have been the same” without him.

According to his agents, the 59-year-old died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Millions of fans adored him as Gunther, the eccentric manager of Central Perk who had bleached hair and an unrequited love for Rachel.

Jennifer posted an Instagram snapshot of James from the set, as well as a clip of the two in the final episode, where Gunther proclaims his love for Rachel before being gently let down.

“Friends would not have been the same without you,” she added.

“Thank you for bringing fun to the show and to our lives in general. “You’ll be sorely missed.” Co-star Courteney Cox also expressed her “thanks” to James by posting a photo of him in a pink-striped collared shirt and tie.

“The magnitude of thankfulness you brought into the room and demonstrated every day on set is the magnitude of gratitude I hold for having met you,” Courtney wrote.

“James, may you rest in peace.”

Matt LeBlanc uploaded the same photo of James as his co-stars, and the actor led with a still of the two on opposite sides of the Central Perk counter.

“We had a lot of laughs buddy,” he added.

“You will be much missed.” “Rest in peace, dear friend.” James announced his diagnosis of prostate cancer in June, telling a US TV show that he was diagnosed with an advanced form of the disease in 2018 that had spread to his bones.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit sitcom Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness campaigner, and beloved husband,” James’ agents stated in a statement announcing his death.

“Michael enjoyed live music, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and finding himself in spontaneous escapades.

“If you meet him once, you’ve made a lifelong buddy.”

Because of his frequent appearances on the show, Tyler was called the “seventh Friend” by many fans.

