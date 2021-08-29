After guest presenters fall ill, the host of This Morning is prepared to make a surprise return.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he will be making a surprise comeback to This Morning.

During the summer, the Northern Irish presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford co-hosted ITV’s main daytime show.

Friday’s episode was scheduled to be the final one of the duo’s summer takeover, as Alison Hammond, Vernon Kay, and Rochelle Humes were set to take over the show this week.

However, Eamonn has confirmed on Twitter that he will be returning to present alongside Rochelle soon, following the illness of both Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay.

“But just when you thought you were done with me…. illness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I’m off the bench,” he tweeted.

“I’m sure they’ll be better soon, but I’ve got my boots on and I’m ready to play. On Mondays and Tuesdays, it’s just me and @RochelleHumes. I hope you will be able to join us.”

Eamonn’s comeback will come as a pleasant surprise to fans of the show who were unhappy when it was announced that Friday’s broadcast would be his final one as a presenter for a while.

“Thank you @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes for a summer of fun on @thismorning – shall miss you,” one admirer said.

“I’m going to miss Ruth and Eamonn,” said another.

“I DON’T WANT RUTH AND EAMONN TO LEAVE,” remarked a third.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the regular presenters, will return from their summer holiday on September 6.