After grabbing a gun from a man who sued a deputy for running him over, the officer fatally shot him.

According to the Associated Press, Lionel Womack, a former Kansas City, Kansas police officer, was shot and died Monday after disarming another cop and pointing the gun at another officer.

The altercation began after police got multiple 911 calls in Kansas City about a guy attempting to jump in front of cars while pointing to the sky.

Womack joined the Kansas City Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to detective in 2018, before being fired in August 2020 due to a series of misconduct and policy violations.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Police Chief Karl Oakman said, “We don’t know what transpired in his life to cause him to spiral like this.”

Womack reportedly sprinted toward the cops and their car when they arrived on Monday, attempting to enter the passenger side of the patrol car by reaching behind his back, leading officers to fear he had a weapon, prompting them to draw their weapons. He then attempted to climb into the driver’s seat and battled the officer who attempted to remove him from the vehicle.

Womack then disarmed the officer while aiming the gun at both cops, prompting the officer who was still armed to shoot and kill Womack in a less than half-minute event.

“Those policemen had no choice—the whole thing happened in 26 seconds,” Oakman said, adding that the entire episode was filmed on body cameras and the car’s dashcam.

Womack filed an excessive force complaint last year, alleging that in August 2020, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez purposely hit him with a car in an incident captured on dashcam footage. Rodriguez has disputed the claims and stated that qualified immunity is in effect in this case.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“Man, you just saved my life,” one officer can be heard saying to the other on video from the Monday incident, according to the police chief.

The injuries sustained by the two officers were not life-threatening.

“He understands our strategy,” Oakman added. “I believe that contributed to his ability to disarm our officer, putting our police in a very perilous scenario.” Womack comes from a long line of law enforcement officers. His mother and wife are both cops. This is a condensed version of the information.