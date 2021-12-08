After GOP pushback and modest Democratic support, Biden withdraws his banking nominee Saule Omarova.

President Joe Biden stated Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination for Comptroller of the Currency in the Treasury Department will be withdrawn due to Republican Senators’ concerns about her history and lukewarm Democratic support.

Omarova, who was born in Kazakhstan during the Soviet Union, moved to the United States in 1991 and went on to become an attorney and law professor at Cornell University, as well as a special assistant to the Treasury under President George W. Bush.

Criticism of Omarova centered on her birth in the Soviet Union, a thesis she authored on Karl Marx when a student at Moscow State University, and a document published in 2020 proposing a financial system overhaul in the United States.

Republican senators and portions of the financial industry opposed her confirmation, fearing that if she was confirmed, she would impose tougher rules on the nation’s banks.

It also led to occasions in Senate committee hearings where Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey referred to her banking proposals as a “socialist manifesto,” and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy couldn’t decide whether to address her as “professor or comrade.”

Biden stated in the announcement approving Omarova’s request to be removed from consideration that she would have excelled in the role.

“As a great advocate for consumers and a steadfast defender of our financial system’s safety and soundness,” Biden said, “Saule would have offered tremendous insight and perspective to our vital job on behalf of the American people.” “Unfortunately, Saule was subjected to unacceptable personal insults that were way beyond the pale from the very beginning of her nomination.” She responded to queries regarding increased government control of the financial sector during Senate committee hearings last month.

However, Omarova’s withdrawal indicated that she lacked some of the necessary Democratic support to clear the Banking Committee and face a Senate-wide vote. Senator Jon Tester of Montana expressed “serious reservations” about Omarova’s candidacy during her confirmation hearing, citing her opposition to a bipartisan bill that loosened some of the limitations imposed on banks following the 2008 financial crisis.

Omarova released a study last year advocating for a banking sector transformation that would allow the Federal Reserve to have a larger role in the economy. This is a condensed version of the information.