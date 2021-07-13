After going waist-deep in the sea to urinate, a drunk man was killed by a shark in shallow water.

After walking into the sea off a Brazilian beach in an intoxicated state to urinate, a man was cruelly mauled to death by a shark on Saturday.

According to Eminetra.co.nz, Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, was drinking with a buddy at Piedade Beach in the Brazilian city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes before the terrible occurred.

At around 2 p.m. ET, Santos reportedly walked into the sea when the shark sprang out of the water and attacked him. An eyewitness, Edriano Gomez, informed the source that the weather was gloomy and the sea had began to storm at the time Santos entered the ocean, which is a weather type that encourages shark activity.

“It was a friend of mine who was at sea with the man who was attacked. Suddenly, he noticed the man in pain. Gomez told Eminetra.co.nz that there was a lot of blood in the water.

Another eyewitness, Ademir Sebastiao da Silva, said Santos and his friend went into the sea to pee because there was no toilet nearby. He told the outlet, “I was close to him with water up to my waist.”

Santos’ disfigured body washed up on the beach following the attack, and images taken by onlookers revealed that the shark had ripped one of his arms off and bitten a large chunk of flesh from his leg.

According to the publication, the man’s body was transferred to a hospital in the neighboring city of Recife with no vital signs, where physicians verified his death.

At least 12 shark attacks have occurred in the area where Santos was killed on the beach. According to News-Logics.com, a lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident was unable to save the man.

Despite the fact that there were multiple warning signs on the beach urging people not to enter the sea, the lifeguards reportedly did not order the men to exit the ocean because they only went up to their waists.

The species of shark that attacked the victim is unknown, but specialists believe it was a bull shark or a tiger shark, according to the site.