After going to the bathroom, the little child shouted for his mother.

A seven-year-old boy was diagnosed with chronic renal disease after catching a cold.

Claire Smith, of Warrington, said her son Will had a cold and was getting ready to eat supper with her parents when he suddenly “screamed from the bathroom” in June.

Will was bleeding when he went to urinate, and his urine was the color of “Coca Cola” the next morning, according to his mother.

Claire claimed she sensed something wasn’t right right away.

Claire remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “Will had started with a cold in June, as do all seven-year-olds, who pick up every disease that’s going around at school.

“He was getting ready to eat dinner with my parents when he screamed from the toilet, claiming that he had gone to do a wee and was bleeding profusely.

“Because it was a Sunday, I replied, “OK, we’ll keep an eye on this, and I’ll call the doctor first thing in the morning.”

“We took him to the doctor and had him take urine tests since his first wee of the day smelled like Coca-Cola and was extraordinarily black, and I knew something wasn’t right.”

Will was sent to the hospital for tests, which revealed that he had high blood pressure and “a lot of blood” in his urine.

After an ultrasound on his kidneys a few days later, the seven-year-old was diagnosed with Berger’s Disease and Henoch-Schonlein Purpura condition, both of which are chronic kidney diseases.

According to Claire, no one knows what causes Berger’s Disease or how it may progress in the future.

She continued, ” “It could go away for a long time; it could be 10, 20, or even 30 years before there are any major consequences.

“But it does mean that we need to keep a tight check on him because his kidneys bleed when he gets a cough or cold.

“And while he hasn’t had a large bleed since June, when he does, it will be devastating.”

