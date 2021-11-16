After going through menopause, a 54-year-old mother becomes pregnant with her own grandchild.

After agreeing to be her daughter’s surrogate, a 54-year-old woman in the Australian state of Tasmania who has gone through menopause will soon give birth to her own grandson.

After three failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) efforts, Maree Arnold, who is now working as a surrogate for her 28-year-old daughter Meagan White, became pregnant earlier this year, according to 7News.com.au. In January of next year, she will give birth to her grandchild.

After watching her daughter and son-in-law deal with the heartache of not being able to establish a baby of their own, the mother of five said it was “an easy decision to make.”

Arnold’s daughter was unable to conceive since she lacked a uterus. According to a story by Australian media outlet Tyla, White was diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome at the age of 17, an uncommon illness that causes the vagina and uterus to be undeveloped or nonexistent.

After an IVF effort with a Canadian woman resulted in the baby being miscarried at 21 weeks, Arnold stepped in to become her daughter’s surrogate. She is now rumored to be on her way to become the country’s oldest surrogate mother.

White, who described her mother’s decision as “amazing,” was reported as saying, “We’ve tried not to get too enthusiastic too early, but now that we’re in the final trimester, everything is kind of hitting us, it’s quite wonderful.”

Arnold, on the other hand, described her pregnancy as “very lovely” and “easy.”

“I’d gone through menopause and gone through all of that, and then they reversed it all with medication, and everything was good. Now I guess I’ll have to go over everything again “Arnold remarked.

The 54-year-old revealed that she was “waiting for something bad to happen,” but that nothing did and that “everything is fine.”

Anastassia Ontou, a Greek woman who gave birth to her daughter’s kid via cesarean section in 2016 at the age of 67, is the world’s oldest known surrogate.

Before her elderly mother offered to be her surrogate, Ontou’s 43-year-old daughter had gone through seven failed pregnancy attempts.

Prior to Ontou, the world’s oldest surrogate mother was Maria del Carmen Bousada de Lara of Spain, who gave birth to twin boys in 2006 at the age of 66, according to Guinness World Records.