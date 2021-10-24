After going online, a teen with a speech impairment burst into tears.

After being diagnosed with a speech issue, a 17-year-old has learned to live her life in “catch up.”

Ellen Dormer has struggled with her speech her entire life and was only diagnosed with developmental language disorder three years ago (DLD).

Ellen, from Thornton, has been going to Sefton Community Speech and Language Therapy via Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for the past 15 years after having trouble pronouncing words since she was two years old.

Roisin Dormer, Ellen’s mother, told The Washington Newsday: “She had speech and language problems since she was two years old, but it wasn’t until three years ago that she was diagnosed with developmental language impairment.

“She has only known she had this disease for the past four years. Ellen said she cried when she got the diagnosis and checked it up online.

“‘Have we made a mistake?’ I wondered. No, she answered, they were happy tears because she now realizes she isn’t alone and it isn’t just her.

“It’s quite a force to be reckoned with. They created her own website with the support of her uncle to assist other young people and teachers. She has worked hard to acquire a voice since then. It’s difficult to avoid being noticed and invisible when you’re the quiet one.

“Ellen’s goal is to ensure that this doesn’t happen to other people because she didn’t have the best education. She wishes for people to be able to learn from their mistakes. For the past few years, it’s been something of a mission for her.” Ellen struggles to communicate and grasp English, but she excels in college where she studies creative media.

The Washington Newsday quoted Roisin, 50, as saying: “People think it’s because it’s an unseen disability that “they seem normal, what are they on about,” but Ellen describes it as “having something on the tip of your tongue and not being able to get it out.”

"When she's spoken to, her brain is a fog, and it's as if her brain is melting and needs to reset. She's created a series of posters that are quite powerful."