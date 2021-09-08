After ‘going into a black hole,’ Duke Street Market is back with new restaurants.

After what seemed like “falling into a black hole” during the pandemic, the crew behind Duke Street Market is bouncing back.

General manager Lee Bannon-Smith described the introduction of the popular city centre venue as “chaotic” when it initially opened in June 2019. In the eccentric, elegantly refurbished 100-year-old warehouse, there is a coffee shop, an annex bar, and six independent eateries serving an unusual selection of food and drink.

The venue had to close its doors just nine months after it opened.

The coronavirus pandemic had a significant influence on the hospitality industry, and in some cases resulted in the permanent closure of small companies, restaurants, and other establishments.

All restrictions were eased on July 19 as part of the government’s plan to get out of lockdown.

After more than a year of anxiety and uncertainty, Lee, who is originally from Bradford, and the rest of the Duke Street Market crew are excited to move forward with the business.

“Our opening was chaotic,” Lee remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday. We had been trading for about nine months and things were going really well; we’d had our first Christmas, we were getting to grips with the business, we were planning events like live music and trying to make the most of the space, we were getting ready for our first real summer, and everything came to a halt.

“It was strange coming up to lockdown; business levels were still fairly strong, then the week of it, everyone was talking about it, and business plummeted off like a landslide, which was tough to fathom if I’m being honest – for all of us, really.

“We’d never experienced anything like that before, and we didn’t know what to expect. It was pretty frightening because it didn’t make logistical sense to us. We had no idea what was going to happen; it felt like we were entering a black hole.”

The crew at Duke Street Market, like many others in the hospitality business, was concerned about what lockdown meant for them.

"A lot of the,"