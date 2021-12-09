After going deer hunting with a convicted felon, a Louisiana cop has been suspended.

A Louisiana cop has been suspended after going on an unlawful deer shooting excursion in a police patrol vehicle with three persons, one of whom was a convicted felon.

After hearing gunfire while on patrol Sunday night, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents located Javarrea Pouncy, a police officer from Coushatta, Louisiana, together with three other men.

In an open field, the officers came across a car spotlighting for deer. According to ABC News, who cited a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as the cops got closer, they discovered the car belonged to the Coushatta Police Department patrol unit.

All four were charged with deer hunting without a recreational big game hunting license, trespassing on private property, hunting from a moving vehicle during restricted hours, and trespassing on private property.

Anthony B. Caldwell, a convicted felon, Cederick J. Thomas, and Adam J. Caldwell were identified as the other three guys.

According to Free Range American, police seized a spike, a deer, and three rifles from them. If convicted of all charges, the maximum penalty is $2,000 in fines and 240 days in prison.

Anthony was convicted of illegal firearm use in 2011. According to the news release, if convicted on the guns accusation, he faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

“Agents discovered the men with two antlerless deer and three weapons, one of which had night vision capability. Agents discovered that Anthony Caldwell had harvested an eight-point buck and was a convicted felon after additional questioning. Thomas also harvested a spike buck, according to the agents “The authorities stated in a press release.

Anthony might be required to pay an additional $2,033 in civil restitution for the buck’s value, while one of the other males could be ordered to pay $1,624.