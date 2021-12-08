After Glenn Foster’s death in jail, his family reveals the former NFL player’s mental illness history.

Glenn Foster Jr., a former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman, died Monday in an Alabama jail, according to new information.

While many unknowns surround his death, authorities and family members have spoken about a high-speed police chase that ended in a wreck prior to his arrest, a jail brawl that necessitated the use of an ambulance, and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder years ago.

Foster’s death, at the age of 31, is still being investigated, with an autopsy scheduled and no cause of death known at this time. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has only verified that the case is being investigated as an in-custody death.

Family members have spoken to local news outlets, and the Reform Police Department in Alabama’s Chief Richard Black issued a statement to The Washington Newsday. Foster was caught on radar driving his Jeep Wrangler at 92 mph in a 45 mph zone late Friday by officers from Black’s agency.

According to Black, a high-speed chase began as automobiles sped through a nearby town, where another police unit assisted. Foster drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing motorists off the road, before police used a spike strip across the road to flatten Foster’s tires, ending the chase. The vehicle veered into a parking lot before crashing into a metal barrier, according to Black.

According to the police chief’s statement, “As an attempt to detain Foster was underway, Foster left the vehicle but refused to put his hands behind his back. Foster was shackled and placed on the ground.” Foster was taken to the Pickens County Jail after an ambulance came to examine his health. The former Saints player was arrested there shortly after 12 a.m. on three counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to flee police, and resisting arrest. He was also cited for speeding, driving while inebriated, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Concerned about Foster’s behavior, authorities reportedly arranged for his family to bail him out of jail so he could get therapy at a Birmingham hospital. Glenn Foster Sr. told NOLA.com that his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was about 20 years old, but that he had been able to manage his condition. This is a condensed version of the information.