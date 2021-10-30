After glassing the victim in the pub, the woman ‘blew two kisses’ at him.

In a crowded Liverpool bar, a woman on a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge smashed a glass at a complete stranger.

The victim, Joseph Walker, was having a drink with his companions at the Masquerade club on Cumberland Street when Katie Murphy commenced the terrible attack.

Mr Walker’s right eye was only nearly spared by the glass, but he sustained serious injuries that will leave him forever scarred.

After pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, Murphy, 30, of Stonyfield, Netherton, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today for sentencing.

She previously acknowledged to being “off her face” during a cocaine and alcohol binge that began the night before the incident on October 10th of last year.

Mr Walker was seen chatting and drinking with pals at the Masquerade pub, according to surveillance footage recorded there.

Mr Walker is suddenly approached by Murphy, who “swilled” a drink at him and shattered the glass in his face while he was gazing down at his phone.

Before leaving the venue, she oddly “blew two kisses” towards the victim.

“Mr Walker described a hand appearing with a glass pressed into his face,” prosecutor Chris Hopkins testified. The crash shattered the glass.

“He bled extensively and received a jagged wound as a result.” He was sent to the hospital, where he required four internal and ten exterior sutures above his right eye.” Mr Walker stated in his victim statement that the incident in the famous pub had left him with a visible scar on his forehead and that he had become aware of how he appeared.

“I used to be a bouncy, happy person,” he continued, “but now I’m more nervous around others.” I’m still perplexed as to why she chose me. Maybe it was a case of mistaken identity, or maybe she didn’t like the way I looked.

“It might have been a lot worse because the injury was so close to my eye.”

Mr Walker courageously stated that he had “forgiven” his assailant.

Murphy agreed the victim of her attack was “wholly innocent,” according to defense attorney Mike Hagerty.

“The defendant has a serious mental health problem, including a diagnosis of,” he continued.

