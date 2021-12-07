After giving birth to her fourth child, an unvaccinated mother succumbs to COVID.

COVID-19 claimed the life of an unvaccinated mother in Wisconsin just days after giving birth to her fourth child at the end of November.

Doctors decided Adrienne Chandler, 38, needed to be intubated and performed a C-section to rescue the baby when she fell unwell with the coronavirus, according to local station WISN-TV. Roman, a healthy baby boy, was born to her.

Chandler died three days later, on November 30, from kidney failure connected to the disease, according to her ex-husband David Henderson’s Facebook post.

According to WDJT-TV, another local station, she started showing symptoms around two weeks ago.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for her family, Chandler was remembered as “a wonderful human being” noted for “her contagious laugh, being a friend who would be there for you no matter what.” As of Tuesday morning, it had raised more than $17,000.

Telling their children of their mother’s death was “probably the hardest day” of Henderson’s life, he told WISN. He stated that the children are disappointed that she will not be present for Christmas and that they did not have the opportunity to say their goodbyes as they desired.

“All the texts and stuff I’ve gotten over the last several days show the influence she had on a lot of people’s lives,” Henderson told the station. “She’d do a lot of baking to aid families going through situations like this [and]would always lend a helping hand and help in any way she could if someone was in trouble.” Chandler died of COVID-19 and was not vaccinated, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ryan Emperley, her boyfriend, told WDJT: “She has a lovely soul, and she will always have my heart. She had a smile that could light up a room and bring joy to anyone’s heart.” All pregnant women should have a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, pregnancy can raise the risk of severe sickness from the virus, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of preterm birth and stillbirth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “the benefits of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or possible dangers of vaccination during pregnancy.”

In the same way. This is a condensed version of the information.