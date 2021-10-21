After giving birth to a daughter, Alex Jones returns to The One Show tonight.

Alex Jones, the host of The One Show, will return to our screens tonight, barely eight weeks after giving birth to her baby.

On Wednesday’s show, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas revealed that the new mother will be hosting tonight’s show alongside McFly star Harry Judd.

This evening’s episode will address how the show hopes to raise money for BBC Children in Need this year.

Alex Jones of The One Show announces the name of his baby daughter live on air.

Alex has been taking a hiatus from her presenting duties since August of this year in order to give birth to her third child, Annie.

Back in August, she revealed the birth to her 323,000 Instagram followers.

“We have some news…,” the queen of the green sofa captioned a photo of the new-small born’s toes. On Saturday afternoon, our lovely daughter entered the world safely.

“It’s small, yet it’s well formed. Ted and Kit, in particular, are overjoyed and enamored with her.

“It’s so much fun to watch them interact with their brand new little sister, and we can’t believe how fortunate we are to have all three of them and to be a family of five.”

“It still doesn’t feel real!” says the narrator.

With spouse Charlie Thomson, the 44-year-old has two other children, Teddy and Kit.

Tonight at 7 p.m., catch Alex on BBC One’s The One Show.