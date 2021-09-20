After giving birth out of wedlock, a mother throws her two-month-old babies into the stream.

A lady threw her 2-month-old twin daughters into a stream because she didn’t want to retain them because they were born out of wedlock in a disturbing occurrence.

On Sunday, the tragedy occurred in Mandi, a town 268 miles north of India’s capital, New Delhi. The remains of the youngsters were discovered in the river beneath a bridge by passers-by, who alerted the authorities.

The remains were discarded in the creek by the mother because the babies were born out of wedlock, according to investigators. The mother had eloped with her lover and had twin daughters. She desired to return to her husband’s home and live with him again. She knew, however, that if her husband found out about the babies, he would reject her.

As a result, she dumped them in the stream, authorities said, adding that the dead had froth around their mouths, according to the Hindustan Times.

According to the Tribune India, the accused woman has been arrested and is being questioned.

Police were looking into every element of the case to see whether there was anyone else involved.

The babies’ remains were taken to a local hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The report would reveal whether the mother discarded the kids after killing them or flung them alive.

After his wife became pregnant with his child, a man in India killed his 9-year-old stepdaughter by dumping her in a river. Yuvraj Salokhe, the accused, was apprehended when the body of the child was recovered from the river.

The woman was recently married to the accused. He vowed to look after her daughter from her former marriage when they married. When she became pregnant, though, he began a feud with his wife over the elder girl. Later, he made the decision to get rid of the child.