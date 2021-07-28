After giving birth in the toilet, a mother abandons her newborn baby, and the baby is very ill.

In India, a newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned on the roof of a building on Monday morning.

According to local media, the baby was left there shortly after his mother gave birth in a toilet. People who lived nearby heard the baby’s cries and brought him to a local hospital in Chandigarh, in the northern state of India. According to The Hindustan Times, the newborn was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in a severe condition.

The baby’s mother was found at a Jagadhri civic hospital.

The incident was discovered after the woman was taken to the hospital, where physicians discovered she had given birth, according to officials. The woman told the cops that the baby was hers and that she had abandoned it on the top.

“When we arrived, we were informed that she had been frequenting the restroom on Monday. She informed her family that she was suffering from diarrhea. Dr Anju Bajpai, the district coordinator of Childline, a non-profit for children in distress, told The Hindustan Times that her parents claim she is 19 years old.

The pregnancy was supposedly unknown to the woman’s family. According to the Tribune, she delivered the baby without the assistance of anyone. When she gave birth, the woman’s parents, who worked as migrant laborers, were visiting her maternal grandmother’s house.

In a similar instance last month, authorities in Uttar Pradesh discovered a 2-day-old baby girl in a sugarcane field with her umbilical cord still attached.

The newborn baby was covered with insect bite markings and had many ailments. Some villagers discovered the baby, who was brought to the hospital. The baby’s condition was described as critical by the authorities.

In May, a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in a remote section of Maharashtra’s forested territory.

A person out for an early walk discovered the child. The baby was completely naked, with blood all over its body.