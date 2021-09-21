After giving birth in the bathroom, the mother flushes her newborn baby down the toilet.

After giving birth in a bathroom, a 28-year-old lady in Japan flushed her newborn baby down the toilet.

The incident occurred on September 17, according to local media. Penpanassak Supaporn, a Thai lady, was detained by police on suspicion of abandoning her newborn son’s body. According to Japan Today, the woman later acknowledged to the charges leveled against her.

Supaporn revealed that she gave birth to the child in the toilet of her Shinjuku Ward residence, where she was about 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

When other residents in the apartment complex complained to the management that their toilets were not working correctly, a maintenance worker discovered the baby’s remains in the system.

When the repairman discovered the boy on Sunday, the umbilical cord was still attached to his body.

According to the Japan Times, the mother told authorities she was “upset after witnessing blood and the body of the dead infant and flushed the toilet.”

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine if the infant was stillborn or alive at the moment of birth, according to the police.

Since March of last year, the woman has been residing in Japan. It’s unknown whether she was a single mother. According to investigators, the woman was likely renewing her visa status after entering the country on a short-term visa.

The charges against the woman have not yet been made public.

In August, a 17-year-old female in India was arrested after she attempted to flush her newborn baby down a luxury hospital’s toilet. The tragedy occurred in Kerala, India’s southernmost state. The hospital officials said they had no idea the girl was pregnant. She and her mother had reportedly arrived at the hospital with significant stomach ache. She then proceeded to the bathroom, where she gave birth to the child. “Because she is just 17, the case has been filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act),” a hospital official said at the time.